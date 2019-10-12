Robert and Doris Lowe, of Cabery, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children. Robert and the former Doris Lambert, were married Sept. 4, 1954, at Kempton United Methodist Church
The couple have five children: Deb (Don) English, of Kempton; David (Audrey) Lowe, of Saunemin; Daphne Wepprecht, of Reddick; Robin (Bruce) Oldfather, of Saunemin; and Dean (Tammy) Lowe, of Kempton. They also have 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
They both retired from RR Donnelley in Dwight.
