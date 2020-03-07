Vermell and Patricia Lockett, of Sun River Terrace, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 14, 1970, in Kankakee.
The couple has four children: Edward (Susan) White, of Aroma Park; Brian (Monica) Lockett, of Los Banos, Calif.; Tricia (Robert) Robinson, of Sun River Terrace; and Mandisa Bonds, of Sun River Terrace. They also have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Vermell is retired from CSL Behring and is a public water operator for the village of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township. Patricia is a Granny in the foster grandparent program for Kankakee school district.
