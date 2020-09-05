Bernard and Velma LaMontagne, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 5, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable.
They have four children: James (Sherry) LaMontagne, of Grant Park; David LaMontagne, of Kankakee; Gerald LaMontagne, of Kankakee; and Mary LaMontagne, deceased. The couple also has two grandchildren.
Bernard is a retired driver from Rudolph, and Velma is a homemaker.
