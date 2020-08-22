Dennis and Kathy Koehn, of Beecher, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at Princess Cafe. Koehn and the former Kathy Schoenwald were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher.
The couple has two children: Steven (Michelle) Koehn and Kevin (Jennifer) Koehn, all of Beecher. They also have four grandchildren.
Dennis retired from Heritage FS after 46 years, and Kathy was a homemaker. They enjoy taking care of their grandchildren and golfing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!