Kirk 60th Anniversary

Jim and Doris Kirk, of Bradley, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Jim and the former Doris Keys were married May 13, 1960, in Kankakee.
The couple has four children: Bruce (Jim) Kirk, of Kankakee; Brian (Glyn) Kirk, of Kankakee; Brent (Cathy) Kirk, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Becky (Lindsay) Bunch, of Deerfield, N.H. They also have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jim retired from Armstrong World Industries and Doris from Riverside Medical Center. They enjoy spending time with their family.
