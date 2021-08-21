Gerry and Judy Kilbride, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a blessing in church and a gathering at the Quality Inn & Suites on July 31. Kilbride and the former Judy Romary were married July 29, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has six children: Mark Kilbride, of Destin, Fla.; Jennifer (Mike) Range, of Highland, Ill.; Chris (Kevin) McGovern, of Kankakee; Mary Kilbride, of Bradley; Andrew Kilbride (Liz Marek), of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Tom (Lindsey) Kilbride, of Ann Arbor, Mich. They also have 16 grandchildren.
They belong to the Quadrille ballroom dance group and are avid golfers.