Merle and Agatha Karns are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Merle and the former Agatha Feller were married June 2, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Celebrating their love are daughter, Maria (Walt) Gwaltney; grandchildren, Delaney (Erin) Gwaltney and Megan (Sam) Carroll; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Ryder Gwaltney.

Merle worked at Kankakee Roper and was later a River Valley Metro bus driver. Agy worked at National Tea Company. Together they owned and operated Model Motel and Fairview Motel.

