Karns 60th Anniversary May 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Merle and Agatha Karns are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Merle and the former Agatha Feller were married June 2, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.Celebrating their love are daughter, Maria (Walt) Gwaltney; grandchildren, Delaney (Erin) Gwaltney and Megan (Sam) Carroll; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Ryder Gwaltney.Merle worked at Kankakee Roper and was later a River Valley Metro bus driver. Agy worked at National Tea Company. Together they owned and operated Model Motel and Fairview Motel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.