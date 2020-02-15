Kanoski 50th Anniversary

James and Deborah Kanoski, of Indio, Calif., celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Gainey Vineyards in Santa Ynez, Calif. The couple was married Jan. 17, 1970, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Jury finds man guilty of aggravated arson
- Derrick 'Diggy' Corbin
- Julio's Family Restauant extends lease
- Bourbonnais police investigate shooting at apartment
- Salvation Army closing its family store, donation center
- Locals asked to protect river — with wallets
- Latest step taken in St. Rose revival
- Zachary Matyasec
- Local man wanted in Alabama on attempted murder charge
- Crash claims life of Reddick boy
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!