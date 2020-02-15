Kanoski 50th Anniversary

James and Deborah Kanoski, of Indio, Calif., celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Gainey Vineyards in Santa Ynez, Calif. The couple was married Jan. 17, 1970, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

