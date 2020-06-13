Kenneth and Barbara Johnson, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date. Johnson and the former Barbara Gwin were married June 20, 1970, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Kenneth is retired from Precision Piping where he was a pipe fitter. Barbara is a retired art teacher and owner of a wedding-graphic design business for 20 years.
