Steve and Donna Jacob, of Herscher, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family at Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Steve and the former Donna O’Brien were married Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cabery.
The couple has two children: Tricia (Todd) Arseneau, of Bourbonnais; and Todd (Michelle) Jacob, of St. Joseph. They also have five grandchildren.
Steve is retired from First Mid Ag Services and Donna from BASF. They enjoy traveling with friends and family and attending their grandchildren’s activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!