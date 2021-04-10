Kenneth and Gloria (Taden) Huizenga, of Crescent City, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on April 15, 1961, at the Danforth Reformed Church.
The couple has four children: Greg (Jill, deceased) Huizenga; Karen (Tim) Davis; Kevin (Kim) Huizenga, all of Watseka; and Gary (Marilyn) Huizenga, of Clifton. They have also have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Kenneth worked as a pressman at Uarco/Standard Register in Watseka for 42 years until they closed. He then worked for Carley Farms as a semi driver and farm hand until he retired in 2019. Gloria worked at Condenser factory in Watseka until the children came and was then a full-time housewife and mother. When the children were in school, she started driving a school bus for Crescent-Iroquois and then Iroquois West for 42 years until she retired in 2020.
They enjoy family gatherings and have spent vacations going with family and friends to see many states and cities on their Honda Gold Wing.
