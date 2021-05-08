Gerald and Pat (Burling) Hubert, of Martinton, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married May 13, 1961, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable. Their family hopes to celebrate this summer.
The couple has four children: Kimberly Hubert, of Normal; David (Marsha) Hubert, of Martinton; Debra (Brent) Salm, of Normal; and Eric (Theresa) Hubert, of Palatine. They also have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Gerald is a lifelong farmer and worked at A.O. Smith for 33 years. Pat (Marilyn) was a homemaker and also worked as a receptionist for Dr. Deland Burns for more than 20 years. They enjoy spending time with their family and attending church. Gerald also enjoys tinkering with his antique tractors, reading and watching RFD TV. Pat enjoys baking, crossword and sudoku puzzles and watching snapchats from her grandkids.