James and Lee Ann Hollywood, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family cookout in Arizona.
James Hollywood and the former Lee Ann Rodgers were married Nov. 21, 1959, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. They have two children: Candice (Greg) Brenneisen, of Bradley; and Brett (Mary) Hollywood, of Bloomington. They also have five grandchildren.
They both enjoy golfing, boating with family, car shows and watching the Chicago Bears.
