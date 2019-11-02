Roland and Ardith Heuton, of Watseka, celebrated their 60th anniversary with family and friends with a trip to Portugal and Spain.
Roland Heuton and the former Ardith Niebuhr were married Oct. 10, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth (Milford). They had one son, Bruce Heuton (deceased).
Roland is retired from Uarco-Standard Register in Watseka. In 1993, he was honored as the Associate of the Year by Uarco. Roland presently is a volunteer greeter at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Ardith retired after a long career at Iroquois Federal in Watseka.
They continue to remain active in the community, supporting local community and school events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!