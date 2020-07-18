Hess 55th Anniversary

Roger and Gayle Hess, of Momence, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a Mass at 7:30 a.m. July 26 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Hess and the former Gayle Schuler were married July 24, 1965, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.
They are the parents of Trisha Cavender, of Momence; Kevin Hess and Brian Toney, of Evanston; and Sandy Hess, of Bourbonnais. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Roger retired as plant manager from Carter Wallace and from Momence Fire Protection District, where he was the chief. Gayle was a homemaker and ran a daycare service in their home. They are both active in their church and enjoy golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
