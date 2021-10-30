David and Janice Hess, of Bourbonnais, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Oahu, Hawaii. Hess and the former Janice Marrs were married Oct. 9, 1971, at the Momence Methodist Church.

The couple has two children: Katrina (Eric) Babcock, of Bourbonnais; and David (Michelle) Hess, of Momence. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

David retired from Good Shepherd Manor in Momence as maintenance supervisor, and Janice is a retired dental assistant.