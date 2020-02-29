Ralph and Marlene Heft were married Feb. 26, 1955, in Germany. They have lived in rural Monee for 30 years. They have three children: Ralph Jr., of Tinley Park; Joann Coughlin, of Chicago; and Roberta Eggert, of Peotone. They are also proud grandparents to seven grandchildren.
Ralph said, “65 years and we still love each other. It must be love.”
