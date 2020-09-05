Ron and Mary Heck, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at a later date. Heck and the former Mary Stovall were married Sept. 5, 1970, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: E.J. Heck (BinhNguyen), of Anaheim, Calif.; and Ronald A. (Maranda) Heck, of Bradley. They also have two grandchildren.
Ron is a retired laborer from Local 751 and vice president of the Retired Laborers. Mary retired from Kankakee School District 111 after 35 years of teaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!