Hauert 50th Anniversary

Tim and Paula Hauert, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house in the spring or early summer 2021. The event will be hosted by their children. Tim and the former Paula Austin were married Sept. 12, 1970, in Kankakee.
The couple has three children: Sonya (Kirk) Herrington, of Bradley; Jennifer Hauert (Greg Armstrong), of Kankakee; and Melissa Hauert (Richard Nevills), of Aroma Park. They also have three grandchildren.
Tim retired from CSL Behring after 48 years and Paula from the circuit clerk’s office after 21 years. Tim enjoys golfing, and Paula likes to read. They both enjoy traveling, riding their Harley and spending time with their grandchildren.
