Alvus and Pamela (Steyer) Hartley, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family. The couple was married Nov. 7, 1970, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
They have one son, Jason (Lauren) Hartley, of Kankakee.
Alvus retired from the State of Illinois Employment Office in Kankakee and Pamela from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, also in Kankakee. They enjoy being at the golf course, traveling to southern Illinois and spending time with family and friends.
