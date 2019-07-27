Bob and Nancy Harris, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family vacation to Devils Lake, Wis. Harris and the former Nancy Goodrich were married in Kankakee on June 7, 1969.
The couple has three children: Becky Fischer, of Bourbonnais; Kristi (Darren) Boyer, of Stoughton, Wis.; and Matt (Alyssa) Harris, of Papua, Indonesia. They also have nine grandchildren.
Bob retired from CSL Behring, and Nancy is a retired teacher. They enjoy gardening, reading and spending time with the grandchildren.
