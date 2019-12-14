Larry and Barbara (Van Dehey) Hammond, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a family dinner Dec. 15 at Tucci’s Italian Restaurant. They were married Dec. 20, 1969, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
The couple has four children: Tracy Breier, of New Lennox; Carmin (Brian) Joffe, of Bourbonnais; Kimberly Schott, of Kankakee; and Jeffery (Jamie) Hammond, of St. Charles. They also have 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!