Ronald and Barbara Guertin, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Ronald and the former Barbara Klafta were married Nov. 26, 1960, in Kankakee.
The couple has three children, Bill (Sherri) Guertin, of Bourbonnais; Jennifer (Luke) Carter, of Bradley; and Susan Barclay Navey, of Bourbonnais. They also have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ronald was a longtime stockbroker with Morgan Stanley and most recently with Wells Fargo. Barbara was an active volunteer for civic and community organizations, including the Junior Woman’s Club of Kankakee. The Guertins started and managed the annual Spice of Life variety show in 1984 to benefit Harbor House, which ran for more than 25 years and raised more than $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!