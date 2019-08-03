Gene and Judy Guenette, of Chebanse, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. They were married Aug. 15, 1959, at United Church of Christ in Chebanse.
The couple have three children: Garry Gene Guenette (deceased); Terry Lee Guenetter, of Crescent City; and Timothy James (Dawn) Guenette, of Frankfort. They also have four grandchildren.
Gene and Judy are both retired from Central School Unit 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!