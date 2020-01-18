William “Frank” and Virginia “Jinny” Gordon were married Jan. 22, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Princeton.
They are parents of five daughters: Wendy (Bill) Nickoley, of Rockaway, N.J.; Jane (Jerry) Chap, of Patagonia, Ariz.; Lisa Eversole, of Bourbonnais, and two daughters who are in Heaven, Ann Keisler and Lynn Fritz. They have eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and one grandson, Eric, is deceased
Frank was employed by The Daily Journal for 32 years, an avid bee keeper for 60 years and ministered at Jermone Combs Detention Center for 33 years. Jinny volunteered for 30 years for the United Methodist Church and 14 years as chaplain at Riverside Medical Center.
The family will have an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 for family and friends to stop by Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The couple has been members of Asbury for 57 years.
