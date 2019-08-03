Ed and Bonnie George, of Bourbonnais, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Ed and the former Bonnie Hughes were married, May 17, 1969, in Watseka.
The couple has three children: Julie (Troy) Riley, of Bourbonnais; Sandra (Rob) Strickland, of Colorado; and Tim (Stacy) George, of Manteno. They also have nine grandchildren.
