Roy and Ethel Flint, of Kewanna, Ind., formerly of Peotone, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31 with a small family gathering. Mrs. Flint is the former Ethel Mausehund, of Peotone. They were married Oct. 31, 1970, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone.
The couple has three children: John (Nichole) Flint, of Kewanna, Ind.; Ivin (Myra) Flint, of Plainfield, Ind., and Dr. Holly (Dr. Nick) Jones of Huntsville, Ala. They also have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Roy and Ethel are retired farmers.
