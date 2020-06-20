Bill and Lucy Etzel, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their family. Etzel and the former Lucy Hebert were married June 20, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.
The couple has three children: Stacey (Brian) Helmig, of Saybrook; Sarah (Keith) Longtin, of Bourbonnais; and Kathryn Etzel, of Bourbonnais. The couple also has 12 grandchildren.
Bill retired from AT&T, where he worked as a lineman. Lucy is retired from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where she worked in the cafeteria. She also operated a daycare in her home for many years. Both are active members of Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais.
