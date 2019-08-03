Engleking 65th Anniversary

Del and Ione Engleking, of Grant Park, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8. Del and the former Ione Hamann were married Aug. 8, 1954, at St.Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park.
The couple has two children: Pam (Steve) Lawrence, of Grant Park; and Greg (Lynn) Engleking, of Manteno. They also have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Del is a retired rural mail carrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!