Steven and Susie Endress, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Endress and the former Susie McDonald were married Sept. 6, 1970, in Sparland.
The couple has two children: Brad (Angie) Endress, of Pensacola, Fla.; and Nichole (Peter) Lotus, of New Lenox. They also have seven grandchildren.
Steve is retired from Heritage FS and Susie from Alliance Internal Medicine. They enjoy traveling and attending the sporting events of their grandchildren.
