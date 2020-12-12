Larry and Wanda Dufrain, of Benton, formerly of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an event in the spring. Larry and the former Wanda Eckman were married Dec. 12, 1970, in Vinland, Kan.
The couple has two children: Angela (Ray) Strebel, of Alton; and Suzette Wiggs, of Herrin. They also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Larry retired as the owner of Dufrain Carpet Cleaning. Wanda is a retired paralegal from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. Larry enjoys fishing, golfing and art, and Wanda enjoys gardening.
