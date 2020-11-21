William (Bill) and Cathy DePatis, of Bourbonnais, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. William and the former Cathy Tallman were married Nov. 20, 1970, at the First Reformed Church of Witchert in St. Anne.
The couple has two children: Christy (Tim) Ritter, of Momence; and Kimberly Heinstra, of Bourbonnais. They also have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
William retried from Armstrong and Cathy from AHW LLC.
