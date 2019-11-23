Charles and Mary Alice Denault, of Kankakee, celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee on Nov. 28, 1959. Fr. John Peters gave them a blessing.
This past July, they celebrated with a family dinner. They have three children: Chris (Tracy) Denault, of Michigan; Dr. Cheryl Denault, of New Jersey; and Caren (David) Kerprich, of Michigan. They also have four grandchildren.
Charles retired from Armour Pharmaceutical Co. after 46 years, and Mary retired from Gessner Insurance and Real Estate Agency.
