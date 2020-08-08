David 50th Anniversary

Richard and Carol David, of Grant Park, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at a later date. David and the former Carol Hibbs were married Aug. 14, 1970, in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Gregory (Tonya) David; and Erica (Mike) Schramm. They also have four grandchildren.
Richard retired as a lieutenant in the Momence Police Department. Carol works at Futureceuticals.
