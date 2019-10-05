Russ and Kay (Coble) Davenport, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering Sept. 7 at Heritage Village in Kankakee. The event was hosted by family. They were married Sept. 4, 1959, in Independence, Mo.
The couple has three children: Karen (Dale) Johnson, of Bradley; David Davenport, of Memphis, Tenn.; and Paul (Michelle) Davenport, of Sparks, Nev. They also have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Kay was a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital and Home Care. She enjoys reading. Russ was an engineer with Roper. They both enjoy puzzles, painting, art projects, planting and making friends at Heritage Village and Heritage Lodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!