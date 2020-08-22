Bill and Lynn Cunningham, of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date. Cunningham and the former Lynn Rannebarger were married Aug. 29, 1970, in Urbana.
The couple has two children: Laura (Tim) Nowack, of Des Plaines; and Wade (Lou Ann) Cunningham, of Kansas. They also have four grandchildren.
Bill is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and is an active volunteer at Asbury United Methodist Church. Lynn retired as a devoted U.S. Air Force spouse and publishes the monthly church newsletter.
