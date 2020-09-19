Bob and Mary Crawford, of St. Anne, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at Aroma Park Methodist Church.
The couple has three children: Michael Crawford (Jeni Klosowski), of Schaumburg; Thomas (Ann) Crawford, of Douglasville, Ga.; and Carla Duby (Richard Mata), of Albuquerque, N.M. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob retired from Armstrong World Industries and Mary from Papered Look Beauty Salon. They enjoy golfing, fishing, watching the Cubs and Bears and wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!