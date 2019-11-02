Gerald and Mary Ann (Shepherd) Cox, of Kankakee, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier in the summer with their family. They were married Nov. 7, 1959, at First Christian Church in Watseka.
The couple has two children: Lori (Rick) Lalumendre, of Bourbonnais; and Jeff (Krystal) Cox, of Bourbonnais. They also have seven grandchildren.
Gerald is retired from Armstrong World Industries. Mary Ann is retired from Riverside Medical Center.
