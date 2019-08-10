Harold and Janet Cooper, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The event was hosted by their children.
Harold Cooper and the former Janet Coy were married on Aug. 9, 1969, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Michelle (Dave) Pine, of Chebanse; and Mark (Kelly) Cooper, of Kankakee. They also have five grandchildren.
Harold is retired from Bungee of Bradley. Janet works at Amita St.Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. They both enjoy spending time with family and gathering with friends for cards and coffee.
