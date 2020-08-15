Richard and Joyce Cochran, of Bonfield, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Cochran and the former Joyce Diefenbach were married Aug. 8, 1970, at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church in Bonfield.
The couple has three daughters: Tricia (Troy) Coffman, Cheri (David) Dayton and Jennifer Cochran. They also have three grandchildren.
