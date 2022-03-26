Robert and Hazel Chinski are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Robert and the former Hazel Morris were married March 27, 1949, at Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher.
They have four children: Donna (Rodney) Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth; Cindy (Raymond) Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert J. Chinski, Jr. (deceased). They also have 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
They are active members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley and were active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Kankakee County. Both retired from Central Community School District No. 4. Hazel worked in a defense plant at Cadillac Motors in Detroit, Mich., as a “Rosie the Riveter” making airplanes during World War II, and she was a school bus driver for 30 years. Bob was a custodian and substitute bus driver for more than 15 years. Bob is a World War II U.S. Navy veteran.