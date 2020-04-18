Robert J. Chinski Sr. and Hazel V. (Morris) Chinski recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Robert and Hazel were married March 27, 1949, at the Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher.
The couple has four children: Donna and Rodney Pangle, of Bourbonnais; Linda Chinski, of Kankakee; Cindy and Ray Colevris, of Kankakee; and Robert J. Chinski Jr., deceased. They also have seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
A family celebration of the anniversary will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!