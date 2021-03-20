William and Irma (Huntley) Cheffer, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married March 17, 1951, at Central Christian Church in Kankakee.
They have three children: Rhonda Cheffer, of Henderson, Nev.; Nancy (Pete) Peterson, of Kankakee; and Larry (Chris) Cheffer, of Kankakee. They also have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
William is the former president and CEO of Kankakee Federal Savings Bank. He is a past president of the Lions Club and involved in many community organizations.
