James and Cathy (Pigusch) Carlson, of St. Anne, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Caribbean cruise in St. Johns Antigua. They were married April 18, 1970, at Methodist Church in Donovan.
The couple has three children: Samantha (Scott) Alexander, of Watseka; Alexandria Carlson, of Kankakee; and Whitney Lambert, of Watseka. They also have six grandchildren.
They both enjoy going on cruises three times per year.
