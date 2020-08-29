Bussert 65th Anniversary

Kenneth and Elaine Bussert, of Parrish, Fla., formerly of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Kenneth and the former Elaine Carlson were married Aug. 28, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Donovan.
The couple has three daughters: Christine (Mike) Cantrell, of Cary, N.C.; Carol Senesac, of Bourbonnais; and Marsha Coulthard, of Parrish, Fla. They also have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ken retired from Bunge and Elaine from Riverside Medical Center.
