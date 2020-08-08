Burson 50th Anniversary

Don and Lana Burson, of Kankakee, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at Oak Springs Golf Course. The event was hosted by their children. Burson and the former Lana Newton were married Aug. 1, 1970, in Kankakee.
The couple has two children: Bret (Robin) Burson and Bryan (Kelli) Burson, all of Kankakee. They also have one grandchild, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Don is an avid fisherman, and Lana enjoys reading. They both enjoy golfing and spending their winters in Florida.
