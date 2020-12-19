Gary and Colleen (Coyne) Burnette, of Manteno, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering at their home. They were married Dec. 20, 1970, in Chicago.
The couple has two children: Ryan (Jennifer) Burnette, of Lafayette, Ind.; and Shaun Burnette, of Mundelein. They also have four grandchildren.
They enjoy traveling, gardening and outdoor activities.
