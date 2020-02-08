Kenneth and Claire Bunnell, of Manteno, formerly of Bourbonnais, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Kenneth and the former Claire Marcotte were married Jan. 28, 1950, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church.
The couple has three children: Brent (Kristin) Bunnell, Kathy (Arnold) Guimond, and David Bunnell (deceased). They also have seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Ken retired from Roper Corporation in Kankakee, where he was a design engineer. They both enjoy spending time with family and friends and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
