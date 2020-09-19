Brill 60th Anniversary

John and Janet Brill, of Kankakee, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date. John and the former Janet Hebekeuser were married Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
The couple has three children: Christopher (Janet) Brill, of Naperville; Carolyn (Ken) Gile, of Champaign; and Catherine (Louie) Patyk, of Skokie. They also have seven grandchildren and twin great-grandchildren.
