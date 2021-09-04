Ron and Dolores Bowers, of Watseka, will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Bowers and the former Dolores Ducat were married Sept. 15, 1956, in Clifton. Cards can be sent to them at 113 W. Ash St., Watseka, IL 60970.
The couple has nine children: Theresa Hegstrom, deceased; Roger (Nancy) Bowers, of Saint-Palasis, France; Jeffrey (Sandra) Bowers, of Augusta, Ga.; Vincent Bowers, deceased; Eric (Tina) Bowers, of Cayuga, Ind.; Joe (Andrea) Kane, of Coronado, Calif.; Sheila (Jeff) Harman, of Watseka; Marvin Bowers, of Elgin; and Joseph Bowers, deceased. They also have 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.